LeVar Burton On List Of Jeopardy Guest Hosts After Internet Begs For Him To Get A Chance

“Jeopardy!” announced “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton would be included in the next round of guest hosts after the internet quite literally begged for him.

The final lists of guest hosts included Burton, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber and Joe Buck, according to a tweet shared Wednesday by the show.

Burton thanked his fans for helping him land the spot on his own Twitter account.

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

Over 240,000 people and counting signed a petition for Burton to be considered for the hosting gig after Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer. (RELATED: LeVar Burton Confirms He Has His Sights Set On Being The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’)

I’m really impressed with Burton’s perseverance here. He’s making moves and getting to where he wants to be so that he can prove that he can make a great host. I wish him all the best in his journey to land the permanent hosting gig. Burton has some big competition with Aaron Rodgers.