Mac Jones Goes Back To Being The Favorite To Be Drafted By The San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Mac Jones is again the favorite to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ProFootballTalk, Jones is at -150 to be the third overall pick in the draft April 29. Justin Fields has slipped to second at -105. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Jones and Fields are very close when it comes to vying for the favorite to be taken third overall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

Here we go again! Welcome to the lead up to the NFL draft! Things are going to change pretty much every single day from now until the end of the first round April 29.

It looked like Fields had slid into the third spot to the 49ers, and everyone had kind of accepted it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

Now, Mac Jones has come roaring back into the third overall spot after previously being there. Personally, I think it’s insane to even consider Jones over Fields, but I also don’t run an NFL franchise.

Fields’ ceiling just seems so much higher. It’s crazy to me that this is even a conversation, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Let us know in the comments who you think the 49ers will draft third overall.