Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Picture Of Herself With Ocasio-Cortez, Says The Two Will Debate Soon

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Thursday that she was looking to schedule a debate with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the Green New Deal.

Greene made the announcement on Twitter and included a photo of the two of them speaking together on the House floor.

“I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal,” Greene tweeted. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate. #MTGvsAOC,” her tweet read. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Do This’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Debate On Green New Deal)

Greene previously said on Thursday the Green New Deal would “destroy” the US energy industry and remove critical leverage that the United States has over countries like Russia and China.

Ocasio-Cortez defended her plan, describing climate change as large industries “trampling” on the rights of indigenous people and minorities in a press conference the same day, according to the New York Post.

“It is going to be an all-hands-on-deck approach, and we refuse to leave any community behind,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The climate crisis is a crisis born of injustice. And it is a crisis born of the pursuit of profit at any and all human and ecological cost.”

“The trampling of indigenous rights is a cause of climate change,” she added. “The trampling of racial justice is a cause of climate change … we are allowing folks to deny ourselves human rights and deny people the right to health care, the right to housing and education.”