Cop Tells Marshon Lattimore That The NFL Player Will Shoot His ‘D*ck Off’ After Finding A Gun Near His Groin

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after stopping Aaron Jones (not pictured) of the Green Bay Packers on fourth down during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A police officer had some solid advice for New Orleans Saints player Marshon Lattimore during a stop.

Lattimore was pulled over in the Cleveland area March 26 by police, and that’s when things went a shade sideways for the defensive back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, an officer told Lattimore that he was going to accidentally “shoot” his “d*ck off” by allegedly keeping a gun near his groin.

A second officer advised the NFL player to get a holster. Eventually, Lattimore was charged with failure to notify and receiving stolen property because the gun found on him was allegedly stolen.

Well, it would certainly seem like some police officers have great advice! Allegedly keeping a gun near your groin without a holster is indeed a very bad idea.

It could very easily result in a bullet getting way too close to your genital region. Just ask Plaxico Burress if you need proof of what can happen as a pro athlete when you mishandle a firearm.

Luckily, Lattimore didn’t experience anything too terrible, and he’ll now just have to figure out the criminal charges. Get yourself a holster. Just go get yourself a holster.