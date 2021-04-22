Cop Tells Marshon Lattimore That The NFL Player Will Shoot His ‘D*ck Off’ After Finding A Gun Near His Groin

A police officer had some solid advice for New Orleans Saints player Marshon Lattimore during a stop.

Lattimore was pulled over in the Cleveland area March 26 by police, and that’s when things went a shade sideways for the defensive back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Marshon Lattimore Gun Arrest Video, Cops Warned NFL Star ‘You’re Gonna Shoot Your Dick Off’ https://t.co/imezg5XxWU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 21, 2021

According to TMZ, an officer told Lattimore that he was going to accidentally “shoot” his “d*ck off” by allegedly keeping a gun near his groin.

A second officer advised the NFL player to get a holster. Eventually, Lattimore was charged with failure to notify and receiving stolen property because the gun found on him was allegedly stolen.

Well, it would certainly seem like some police officers have great advice! Allegedly keeping a gun near your groin without a holster is indeed a very bad idea.

It could very easily result in a bullet getting way too close to your genital region. Just ask Plaxico Burress if you need proof of what can happen as a pro athlete when you mishandle a firearm.

Luckily, Lattimore didn’t experience anything too terrible, and he’ll now just have to figure out the criminal charges. Get yourself a holster. Just go get yourself a holster.