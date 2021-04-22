MyPillow CEO To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is reportedly planning to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” next Wednesday, promising to answer “hard questions” from the show host.

Kimmel announced on his show Wednesday night that the outspoken CEO had accepted his initiation to appear on the program following an ongoing feud between the two, The Hill reported.

Lindell peddled falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen, and currently faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems regarding some of his claims.

“Hey Siri, set a reminder, next Wednesday night, we will be visited in-studio by the MyPillow man himself, Mike Lindell,” Kimmel joked during the announcement.

Kimmel said during his show that Lindell seemed to be “pretty psyched” to receive the invite and that the pairing was “probably going to happen.”

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live next Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/zcoRFGQrs5 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 22, 2021

Lindell had accepted the invite while he was livestreaming the rollout of his new social media platform, “Frank,” and said that he would “absolutely” join Kimmel on his show.

“I’ll give your whole audience pillows, Jimmy, if you pull this off!” Lindell enthusiastically replied in a clip that was aired during the show, which was greeted with cheers by audience members. (RELATED: David Hogg Abandons Liberal Pillow Business After Two Months)

Jimmy Kimmel steps up his mockery of Mike Lindell after MyPillow CEO agrees to come on his showhttps://t.co/NzKf8K9J3o — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 21, 2021

“Mike, we are Bed Bath & Beyond excited to have you,” Kimmel responded, also jokingly praising his bravery to come to a town that the CEO believed was “filled with celebrity baby cannibals.”