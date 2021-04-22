One Hilarious Tweet About Nebraska’s Biggest Wins Under Scott Frost Shines A Light On The Program’s Downfall

A hilarious tweet shining on a light on Scott Frost’s failures at Nebraska is making the rounds, and it’s awesome.

CFB Home tweeted a list of Frost’s 15 biggest wins with the Cornhuskers, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. The list cuts off after 12, and doesn’t feature an actual legit impressive win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, the best win was over Michigan State in 2019 when the Spartans finished with a grand total of seven wins on the year.

Top 15 wins of the Scott Frost???? era: 1 Michigan St (2019)

2 Penn St (2020)

3 Illinois (2018)

4 Minnesota (2018)

5 Northwestern (2019)

6 Rutgers (2020)

7 Illinois (2019)

8 Purdue (2020)

9 Maryland (2019)

10 South Alabama (2019)

11 NIU (2019)

12 Bethune-Cookman (2018)

13

14

15 pic.twitter.com/LXeXTBXZI5 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 21, 2021

It’s honestly far too easy to rip and drag Nebraska. I saw this tweet and damn near lost my mind. The third best win was against an Illinois team that finished the year 4-8!

This is the kind of content that warms my soul and makes me smile. Feed it to me! Feed me Scott Frost’s failures! Inject them right into my veins.

Everyone thought Frost would be the savior and he hasn’t even been close. When I visited in 2019, people still were 100% bought into what he was selling.

Yet, the Cornhuskers have been abysmal under his leadership. The people of Nebraska deserve better, and I hope they get it.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Trust me, I love the good people in Lincoln. I just think the football team is a joke that’s living in the 1980s and 1990s.