Editorial

One Hilarious Tweet About Nebraska’s Biggest Wins Under Scott Frost Shines A Light On The Program’s Downfall

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost has words with Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7)runs during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

A hilarious tweet shining on a light on Scott Frost’s failures at Nebraska is making the rounds, and it’s awesome.

CFB Home tweeted a list of Frost’s 15 biggest wins with the Cornhuskers, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. The list cuts off after 12, and doesn’t feature an actual legit impressive win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, the best win was over Michigan State in 2019 when the Spartans finished with a grand total of seven wins on the year.

It’s honestly far too easy to rip and drag Nebraska. I saw this tweet and damn near lost my mind. The third best win was against an Illinois team that finished the year 4-8!

This is the kind of content that warms my soul and makes me smile. Feed it to me! Feed me Scott Frost’s failures! Inject them right into my veins.

Everyone thought Frost would be the savior and he hasn’t even been close. When I visited in 2019, people still were 100% bought into what he was selling.

Yet, the Cornhuskers have been abysmal under his leadership. The people of Nebraska deserve better, and I hope they get it.

Trust me, I love the good people in Lincoln. I just think the football team is a joke that’s living in the 1980s and 1990s.