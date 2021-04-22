Portland State Basketball Coach Jase Coburn Says He Doesn’t ‘Eat Breakfast In The Morning’ So That He Arrives To ‘Work Hungry’

Portland State’s new basketball coach Jase Coburn is going to be a content machine.

There are several coaches in college basketball and college football you can count on for a great quote from time to time, and I needed to see PSU's new man for about 15 to seconds to add him to the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland State Basketball (@psuviksmbb)

“I don’t eat breakfast in the morning so I can come to work hungry,” Coburn explained during his introductory press conference, and he didn’t stop there.

He added that his vehicle doesn’t have air conditioning or heat so that he can “practice” his “mental toughness during the winter when it’s cold and I can practice my mental toughness during the summer when it’s hot.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

A lot to digest in here, but not breakfast for @psuviksMBB HC @JaseCoburn. pic.twitter.com/RMQmXuuxH1 — Portland State Athletics (@psuviks) April 19, 2021

I love everything about this guy. This is the kind of dude I want to play for. Does driving a vehicle with no heat help you hit free throws at the end of a game?

I have no idea, but why risk it, right? Why take chances? Embrace the mental toughness of not eating breakfast, which is something I’ve done for a solid 10 years.

I did not eat breakfast today!!! Go Viks!!! https://t.co/cQLPUQq2G8 — Jase Coburn (@JaseCoburn) April 20, 2021

Welcome to the show, Coach Coburn! I know we’re in for a fun time.

