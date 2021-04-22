Report: Rapper Lil Mosey Wanted On Rape Charge

Superstar rapper Lil Mosey is wanted on a rape charge in the state of Washington after he reportedly failed to appear in court for a hearing.

The 19-year-old rapper, born Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, was reportedly supposed to make an appearance in his home state after being charged with second-degree rape several weeks back, TMZ reported Thursday. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot, Kill Dijon Kizzee In LA After He Allegedly Dropped Handgun During Altercation)

The “Pull Up” rapper was reportedly a no-show in court on Wednesday and now a warrant is out for his arrest, the outlet noted.

Rapper Lil Mosey Charged with Rape, Wanted by Cops https://t.co/jhWyJ21faV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2021

The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred back in January after a woman told authorities she and a friend met up with Lil Mosey at a cabin for a party. The woman told police she ended up getting raped by the rapper and another man. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

In the affidavit obtained by the outlet, the woman said she blacked out from alcohol consumption and accused Mosey and his friend of having sex with her while she was unconscious. The woman also said she allegedly suffered injuries and bruising to her arm, neck, and inner knee.

If convicted the charge against the rapper carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and up to $50,000 in fines, UPROXX reported.