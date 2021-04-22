REPORT: Logan Paul Will Fight Floyd Mayweather June 5

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will reportedly fight this summer.

According to Mike Coppinger, the bout between the most successful fighter to ever live and the social media star "is planned for June 5."

Mayweather’s max weight is 160 pounds and Logan Paul’s max weight is 190. Yes, they’re going to fight with a weight gap of 30 pounds.

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Trillerhttps://t.co/rj1QE2MhWd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 22, 2021

Okay, I’ll say what we’re all thinking now that this fight is actually proceeding forward. Will Logan Paul even land a punch on Mayweather?

I mean, we’re talking about a YouTube star fighting arguably the greatest boxer to ever strap on the gloves. Mayweather simply doesn’t get touched.

Yet, we all know there are people who will be dumb enough to believe Logan Paul will win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

I seriously don’t expect this fight to be close at all. Logan Paul has zero shot at winning and the real question is whether or not he can land a single punch.

I’m 50/50 on whether or not that happens. What I’m 100% positive of is that Mayweather will work him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Yet, we all know I’m also going to buy the fight. Bring it on because we’re in for a great time, despite the fact it won’t be close.