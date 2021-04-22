Rita Wilson’s Perfect Rap Performance Electrifies Absolutely Everyone

Actress Rita Wilson stunned America after she delivered a perfect rap performance during Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”

Wilson was on the show Wednesday as a guest.

WATCH:

“You know, you might have a competitor, Chameleon,” Wilson said during the show before spitting out an entire rhyme. “You may not know this about me, but I can spit some flow.”

“That was classic television right there,” Nick Cannon said during the show. (RELATED: Rita Wilson Told Tom Hanks He Has To Do These Two Things If She Dies First)

I think we’re all surprised, at least I know I am. I’m not sure what I expected from Wilson, but it definitely wasn’t this.

However, I guess we shouldn’t be that surprised. During coronavirus quarantine, Wilson shared a video of herself rapping “Hip Hop Hooray.”

“‘Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern-day Shakespeare,” Wilson later wrote on Instagram. “I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon.”

Wilson is a hoot. She just might be my new favorite celebrity.