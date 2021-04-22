Editorial

Seahawks Player Aldon Smith Turns Himself In, Faces Up To 8 Years In Prison On A Felony Battery Charge

Seattle Seahawks player Aldon Smith has turned himself in after being charged with a felony.

Smith was recently charged with felony second-degree battery in Louisiana after allegedly attacking a man, and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, Smith turned himself in late Tuesday night, and was taken into custody. He was let go a few hours later and will be arraigned July 14.

If convicted, Smith could get a total of eight years behind bars, according to the same report.

As I always say, Smith has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America, and we should all be grateful for it.

However, I would also say Smith’s NFL career is in serious trouble. The man has had multiple issues, and he’s now facing up to eight years behind bars if found guilty.

There’s a very real chance we’ve seen him play his last snap of football. A team just won’t want to deal with the baggage.

Now, if he’s found innocent or the charge is dropped or reduced, then it’s a different story. Right now, he’s facing a very serious situation.