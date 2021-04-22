Seahawks Player Aldon Smith Turns Himself In, Faces Up To 8 Years In Prison On A Felony Battery Charge

Seattle Seahawks player Aldon Smith has turned himself in after being charged with a felony.

Smith was recently charged with felony second-degree battery in Louisiana after allegedly attacking a man, and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

INBOX | The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has released the following regarding Aldon Smith: pic.twitter.com/TZ909wbi8e — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) April 19, 2021

According to TMZ, Smith turned himself in late Tuesday night, and was taken into custody. He was let go a few hours later and will be arraigned July 14.

If convicted, Smith could get a total of eight years behind bars, according to the same report.

As I always say, Smith has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America, and we should all be grateful for it.

However, I would also say Smith’s NFL career is in serious trouble. The man has had multiple issues, and he’s now facing up to eight years behind bars if found guilty.

There’s a very real chance we’ve seen him play his last snap of football. A team just won’t want to deal with the baggage.

Now, if he’s found innocent or the charge is dropped or reduced, then it’s a different story. Right now, he’s facing a very serious situation.