Steven Seagal Is Selling A Bulletproof Mansion For $3.4 Million

Steven Seagal is trying to sell a mansion, and specifications on the place are wild.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Hollywood actor is selling a bulletproof mansion in Arizona for the very reasonable price of $3.4 million.

Yes, you read that correctly. The place is bulletproof!

Steven Seagal offers up his bulletproof compound in the Arizona desert https://t.co/dgz0baP77j — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 19, 2021

The Los Angeles Times described the security setup as “floor-to-ceiling windows made of bulletproof glass.” Yeah, that sounds pretty badass to me.

The other specs for the house aren’t too bad either. It’s 9,000 square feet, has five bedrooms and five and half bathrooms.

It also has a deck surrounding the house and an infinity-edge pool, according to the same report. All the way around, it sounds like a very impressive place.

Now, am I going to question why someone would build a bulletproof mansion in Arizona? No, I’m most certainly not. I’m just going to enjoy it.

Steven Seagal is an action star and his living setup apparently reflects what you’d expect to see in a movie. I’m not going to lie. Knowing a sniper couldn’t get you would be a pretty sweet feeling and a fun icebreaker to tell guests.

