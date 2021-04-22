Thursday Marks The 17-Year Anniversary Of Pat Tillman’s Death

Thursday is the 17-year anniversary of Pat Tillman dying in Afghanistan.

On April 22, 2004, the former Arizona Cardinals star defensive player was killed by friendly fire while on a patrol in Afghanistan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pat Tillman left the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army after 9/11. He turned down a $3.6M contract offer at 25 years old. Tillman was killed in Afghanistan 17 years ago today. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OEumN5QDBX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2021

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Tillman decided to step away from millions of dollars in the NFL and chose to enlist in the military.

Before long, he was a member of the elite Army Rangers, and he met a tragic end on this day 17 years ago.

He had it all in the NFL, could have kept cashing massive checks but he decided to give himself to something bigger. In the end, he made the ultimate sacrifice.

17 years ago, we lost Pat Tillman. This is what motivated a hero. (via @AZCardinals) pic.twitter.com/4hZu4CIWWd — NFL (@NFL) April 22, 2021

Even 17 years later, Tillman’s death still hits people very hard. In our current culture, we’re taught it’s good to be selfish.

Tillman did the exact opposite in life. He gave up a great life in the NFL to fight on behalf of the country that had helped make him a star.

Today, we have LeBron James taking shots at cops and athletes and celebrities doing anything to stay in the spotlight. Tillman recognized that we’re all meant to be part of something bigger.

We simply don’t have many guys like him left.

Thinking of Pat Tillman today, all those who serve, and the amazing families supporting them. Thank you. ⁦@pattillmanfnd⁩ pic.twitter.com/ynrJ4DIpHV — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) April 22, 2021

So, on this day, take a moment to remember Tillman’s sacrifice in Afghanistan. I’m damn proud guys like him are on our side.