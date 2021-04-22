Unnamed NFL Coach Says It’d Be ‘Hard For Me Not To Take’ Zach Wilson Over Trevor Lawrence

At least one coach in the NFL thinks Zach Wilson is better than Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is slotted in as the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Jaguars and Wilson will go number two to the Jets. However, not everyone thinks it should be this simple. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An unnamed AFC QB coach told Tom Pelissero, “If I was picking number one — hoo, man, it’d be hard for me not to take him over Trevor. He’s got real playmaking ability. He’s shorter (than Lawrence) — I get it. But he’s got ball all about him. He makes plays — unique plays.”

"If I was picking No. 1 — hoo, man, it'd be hard for me not to take him over Trevor." My annual, (mostly) unfiltered conversation with NFL coaches, scouts and execs on the 13 QBs with the best shot to be drafted next week:

I don’t understand why we even need to have these conversations, and I say that as someone who thinks Zach Wilson is a stud.

I think Zach Wilson is an incredible talent, but the idea that he’s even close to Lawrence is just false.

They might both be stars in the NFL, but only one of them is a surefire hit. That man is Trevor Lawrence. Wilson is probably the better overall athlete, but that won’t be enough alone in the NFL.

Again, I’m not saying this because I dislike Wilson. Not at all. The young man has a ton of potential, but we all know what Lawrence is working with.

It’s just not the same.

