Virginia Department Of Education Eliminating Accelerated Math Courses In The Name Of Equity

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is seeking to eliminate accelerated math courses prior to 11th grade in the name of equity, according to Fox News.

Loudoun County school board member Ian Serotkin announced Tuesday that the Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative (VMPI), which seeks to “revamp the K-12 math curriculum statewide over the next few years,” is looking to “eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade.”

“That is not an exaggeration, nor does there appear to be any discretion in how local districts implement this. All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses,” Loudin wrote.

The VDOE website states several new goals for the initiative, including to “[i]mprove equity in mathematics learning opportunities,” “[e]mpower students to be active participants in a quantitative world,” according to Fox News.

A Loudon parent told Fox News on Thursday the changes to accelerated learning would “lower standards for all students in the name of equity.”

“These changes will have a profound impact on students who excel in STEM-related curriculum, weakening our country’s ability to compete in a global marketplace for years to come,” the parent said.

VDOE spokesperson Charles Pyle told Fox News the VMPI would “support increased differentiated learning opportunities within a heterogeneous learning environment.” (RELATED: ‘You Want Us To Recite This?’: County ‘Social Justice Commission’ Starts Tense With Unannounced ‘Equity Pledge’)

Pyle did not reply with an immediate answer about concerns that students would potentially be held back if the new VMPI model was implemented, Fox News reported.