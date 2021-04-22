NBA Player Deni Avdija Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury

Washington Wizards player Deni Avdija suffered a brutal ankle injury Wednesday night against the Warriors.

During the 118-114 win, Avdija fell right onto his own ankle, and it was immediately clear that he was in some serious pain. According to ESPN, he suffered a hairline fracture in his right ankle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the brutal video below.

Deni Avdija has been taken out of the game after injuring his right leg pic.twitter.com/dhWTIBjql7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2021

Ankle, knee and leg injuries will always be among the grossest you see. They always make me squirm and this one certainly wasn’t an exception.

Whenever something gives out or snaps, it makes my stomach sick.

Wizards rookie Deni Avdija suffers a lower leg injury coming down from a rebound Prayers up ???? pic.twitter.com/Vwo82znEuM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2021

A lot of people Wednesday night on Twitter seemed to think he hurt his leg, but that was obviously an ankle injury. I mean, you can see him land on his own ankle and it immediately gave out on him.

Again, it was disgusting.

Wizards rookie Deni Avdija was wheelchaired off the court after an apparent right ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/aFnjvfLiMb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 22, 2021

Hopefully, Avdija bounces back better than ever. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially in a fashion like he was.