NBA Player Deni Avdija Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury

Deni Avdija (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1385024386181177345)

Washington Wizards player Deni Avdija suffered a brutal ankle injury Wednesday night against the Warriors.

During the 118-114 win, Avdija fell right onto his own ankle, and it was immediately clear that he was in some serious pain. According to ESPN, he suffered a hairline fracture in his right ankle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the brutal video below.

Ankle, knee and leg injuries will always be among the grossest you see. They always make me squirm and this one certainly wasn’t an exception.

Whenever something gives out or snaps, it makes my stomach sick.

A lot of people Wednesday night on Twitter seemed to think he hurt his leg, but that was obviously an ankle injury. I mean, you can see him land on his own ankle and it immediately gave out on him.

Again, it was disgusting.

Hopefully, Avdija bounces back better than ever. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially in a fashion like he was.