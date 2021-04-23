It Sounds Like The 49ers Are Down To Mac Jones Or Trey Lance With The 3rd Pick In The Draft

It sounds like the San Francisco 49ers have narrowed their options down to two players for the third pick in the draft.

When the 49ers traded up to the third spot, everyone assumed they were going to go after a quarterback, but predictions are all over the place.

Well, it sounds like we can limit the options. During an interview with Pat McAfee, Peter Schrager said that with a week before the draft, the 49ers appear to be down to Mac Jones or Trey Lance. It’s not believed that Justin Fields is in the mix at this point.

You can listen to him break it all down below.

Generally speaking, people often talk the most about the first overall pick. If the first pick is a lock, then we move onto the second pick.

For the 2021 NFL draft, the top two spots are locked up with Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. That means all eyes are on the 49ers at number three, and it sounds like nobody has any idea what will happen.

If you told me a year ago that Trey Lance and Mac Jones would be vying for the third overall spot, I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

Yet, here we are. Jones is definitely the more polished prospect today, but Lance’s upside is ridiculous. I also don’t understand why Fields isn’t in the mix. That doesn’t make sense to me at all, but I also don’t run an NFL franchise.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. Round one is Thursday, and we’ll find out where all these young men are headed. I can’t wait!