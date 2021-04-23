Man Bowls A Perfect Game Using A Ball Made With His Father’s Ashes

A man bowled a perfect game using a ball made with the ashes of his father.

According to WMBD, John Hinkle recently bowled a perfect 300 using a ball made from the ashes of his father John. His father’s ashes were used to fill in the thumb holes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s special. Dad shot 298, 299, never had a 300. I had goosebumps, chills. He was there. This is the best (300 game), and definitely the hardest. I was shaking,” Hinkle told WMBD about his accomplishment.

Damn, is it just me or is it a shade dusty in here? If this story doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, then you might want to make sure you still have a pulse.

Stories like this always get to me. Whenever I read about someone losing a parent, it’s a punch straight to the gut, but Hinkle found the perfect way to honor his father.

He put John’s ashes into the ball and bowled a perfect game. Clearly, bowling was huge for their family and it was a great way to tie everything together.

Speaking of ashes, I know a guy who is seriously considering having his ashes put into shotgun shells so that his kids can “go shooting with him one last time.”

I certainly don’t hate the idea, but again, I’m a sucker for stories like this.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this heartwarming story.