Caitlyn Jenner Officially Files Paperwork To Run For California Governor

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner officially filed paperwork to run for the governor of California, according to Axios.

Jenner is set to announce her run Friday, Jenner’s campaign adviser told Axios.

“Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” Jenner said in a statement, according to the outlet.

“For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” the statement continued.

Jenner’s campaign adviser told Axios that the former Olympian has a greater name ID than Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“She’s running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” the adviser told the outlet.

Jenner’s team includes former Donald Trump associates including Tony Fabrizio, a pollster on both of Trump’s former campaigns, and Steven Cheung, who worked communications for the Trump White House and campaigns, Axios reported.

Despite the support from Trump associates, Jenner’s adviser claimed the reality star does not see “eye-to-eye” with Trump on “a lot of things.” Jenner voiced support for Trump until 2018.

“Certainly she has not seen eye-to-eye with [Trump] on a lot of things,” the adviser told Axios. “I think that Caitlyn will talk to anyone, Democrat or Republican. Donald Trump is not going to be the deciding factor for the state of California.”