Conor McGregor Buys The Bar Where He Punched An Elderly Man

Conor McGregor has pulled off a power move for the ages.

The Irish-born fighter has purchased the Marble Arch pub in Dublin for between $1.8 million and $2.4 million, according to TheCurrency.News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor confirmed the news on Twitter, and appeared to indicate the man he punched in the bar a couple years ago was banned.

Punching a guy in a bar, getting ripped in the media for your actions and returning to buy the bar a couple years later is the definition of a power move.

Obviously, I don’t condone violence, but this is such a wild move that you have to respect it. McGregor had a rough day there in 2019. Now, he owns it and can boot out whoever he doesn’t like.

It’s also pretty impressive how successful McGregor has become outside of the octagon. He’s putting his money to work!

His whiskey business has taken off through the roof and he’s now venturing into the pub/bar game. I’m here for it. I’ve spent a shocking amount of time talking about buying a bar.

McGregor went out and did it.

Props to McGregor for continuing to grow his empire.