Elvis Presley Statue Headed To German Town Where He Lived In The 1950s

Elvis Presley—well, his statue at least—is headed to a town in Germany where he lived for a time in the 1950s.

The legendary superstar once lived in the town of Bad Nauheim as a U.S. Army private. The nearly six-foot-tall, 440-pound bronze statue will be placed on a bridge where he was once photographed in 1959, town spokeswoman Linda Doengens shared Friday, according to Stars and Stripes. (RELATED: Dinosaur Skeleton Sells For $3.5 Million)

A 1959 image of Elvis Presley served as the inspiration for a statue that’s scheduled to be placed in Bad Nauheim this summer. https://t.co/4LxRogEF6b — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) April 23, 2021

The pedestrian bridge, which spans the aptly named USA River, has been prepped for the “Jailhouse Rock” hitmaker’s arrival with postwar, decorative wrought-iron railings, similar to what was there when the King had his photo shoot, the town spokesperson shared. (RELATED: Here’s The Superstar Actor Who’s Been Picked To Play A Young Elvis Presley In New Bio Film)

The statue was created with the help of two German fans who raised more than $42,000 and was made based on a 3D rendering of the image of Presley on the bridge.

The statue is expected to arrive in time for the town’s annual Elvis festival, which was described as “a sea of Cadillacs, petticoats and Elvis quiffs,” with rock ‘n’ roll as the soundtrack.

This year’s festival will take place between Aug. 13-15, health conditions permitting. It is always held around the anniversary of Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977.