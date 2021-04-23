Eric Church Releases All Of ‘Heart & Soul’

Eric Church has dropped all of his new album “Heart & Soul.”

The country music star released "Heart" and "&" over the course of the past week, and "Soul" dropped early Friday morning. For fans of Church's music, you don't want to miss it.

While I haven’t had a chance to listen to every single track just yet, my early impression is that it’s more prime music from Church.

Everyone who listens to Eric Church knows he’s not your everyday traditional country singer. He’s got a serious edge to him, and he embraces it.

In many ways, he’s a throwback to the rebels of country music from back in the day. “Soul” is a great reminder of that fact.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones,” “Bad Mother Trucker,” “Break It Kind of Guy” and “Rock & Roll Found Me” are all outstanding songs, and I’m sure I’ll love them the more I listen to them.

Country music has been on a very solid roll lately. Eric Church has dropped new music, Thomas Rhett recently dropped a great new song and things are rolling along!

I can’t wait to see what we get next!