REPORT: Man Uses 80 Pounds Of Tannerite During Gender Reveal Stunt

I’ve finally found a gender reveal stunt that I can fully get behind.

According to Jason Schreiber, a man has turned himself into the police after using 80 pounds of Tannerite during a gender reveal party in Kingston, New Hampshire. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Schreiber reported that the explosion caused by the unnamed man “shook homes for miles.” What he’ll be charged with at this time isn’t known yet. For those of you who don’t know, Tannerite is an explosive material often used on shooting ranges and 80 pounds of it will cause a substantial blast. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

UPDATE: Kingston police say approx. 80 pounds of Tannerite were used at that gender reveal party that caused a massive explosion that shook homes for miles. Man who detonated it has turned himself in to police and is cooperating. Police haven’t decided on charges. @UnionLeader — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) April 22, 2021

If there is any justice in the world, this man will be set free immediately. Not only does he need to be set free, but he needs to have a medal pinned to his chest for being an absolute badass.

It's not a secret that I hate gender reveal parties and stunts. I think they're incredibly stupid, but I do love explosives.

If you're going to do a gender reveal, you might as well blow some stuff up in the process. That's exactly what this guy did, and now the cops are pissed.

Free the man! This is America. We didn’t go to the moon and drop two atomic bombs on Japan only to be told decades later that explosives aren’t allowed for gender reveals.

I thought this was America. I guess I was wrong.

Pin a medal on this guy’s chest and be done with it! God bless him for reminding us all that there is still some fight left in this country.