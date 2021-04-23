George W. Bush Voted For Condoleezza Rice In 2020 Presidential Election

Former President George W. Bush said Thursday he wrote-in former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in the 2020 presidential election.

Bush revealed his presidential pick in a Thursday interview with People magazine. “She knows it,” Bush said of Rice, who served as the secretary of state under his administration from 2005 to 2009. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.”

The former president openly admitted that he voted neither for former President Donald Trump, of whose policies he has long been critical, nor for President Joe Biden, People magazine reported.

Bush also toned down some of the criticism he leveled at the Republican party during the Tuesday interview with “The TODAY Show.” “I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist and to a certain extent nativist,” Bush said at the time.