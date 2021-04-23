Give Power To Anything From Your Car To Your Cellphone With This Handy Charger

If you need a charge or a power source for just about anything — from your car to your phone to that toaster you just had to take camping — you can do it all with the Juno Jumper, an elite external battery for all your power needs.

The Juno Jumper serves as both a jump starter and a backup power source. It’s perfect for mechanics, outdoor enthusiasts, and people who are always on the go.

The Juno Jumper uses a 15,000 mAh battery pack capable of jumping a dead car battery in a matter of seconds, then can turn around and charge your smartphone with the included USB outlet. With this one device, users never have to worry about having a dead phone or a dead car battery.

When it comes to jumping your car, the Juno Jumper makes it as easy as possible. They feature built-in smart cables that send a notification if the cables are connected to the wrong terminal. They are also portable and easy to store and carry. The USB 5V output allows you to charge phones, tablets, cameras, and anything else that uses a USB cable. It also has a 12V cigarette adapter to convert DC power to AC. The device is able to work in severe conditions as well, working when the temperature is between 4 and 140 degrees. It also has an LED flashlight with normal, strobe, and SOS modes. In addition to the Juno Jumper, your purchase will include the jumper cables, USB cord, USB wall adapter, DC to cigarette female adapter, and a protective case to carry it all. This outstanding Juno Jumper is normally priced at $199, but for a limited time, it can be yours for $159.99, a savings of 20 percent. Prices subject to change.

