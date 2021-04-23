Republican Reps Slam MLB’s Decision To Move All-Star Game From Georgia As ‘Attempted Economic Extortion’

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky and Jody Hice of Georgia criticized the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta in a letter to Robert Manfred Jr.

The House Judiciary GOP Twitter account shared the letter to social media Friday.

“We ask that you provide documents and information about Major League Baseball’s attempt to use its immense market power and resources to influence the official actions of the elected representatives of Georgia,” the letter said. (RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott Refuses To Throw First Pitch At Rangers Home Opener After MLB Moves All-Star Game Out Of Georgia)

“Because MLB enjoys special and unique antitrust immunities that have allowed it to become America’s only nationwide professional baseball league, MLB’s actions amount to attempted economic extortion that has harmed small businesses in and around Atlanta,” the letter continued.

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Georgia in 2021 due to Georgia’s voter integrity law, as previously reported.

The MLB intended to play the exhibition game at the Atlanta Braves’ park but decided to change the location after President Joe Biden called on the league to move the All-Star Game over Georgia’s election law.

Reps. Jordan, Comer and Hice said the claims about Georgia’s election laws were “false” and “unfounded” in the letter.

“MLB’s decision to insert itself in Georgia’s election laws was based on inaccurate and politicized information,” the letter said.