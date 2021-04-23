Former Kentucky Star And NBA Prospect Terrence Clarke Dies In A Car Crash

Former Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke has died.

According to WKYT, the former star for the Wildcats and NBA prospect was killed late Thursday afternoon in a car accident in Los Angeles after working out.

He was only 19 years old and starting his pro career after leaving UK.

Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles https://t.co/isWYBnZ4Hk — Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) April 23, 2021

The Wildcats also announced Clarke’s death late Thursday night on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@kentuckymbb)

In reaction to Clarke’s death, head coach John Calipari stated the following in part:

I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, some who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.

You can read Calipari’s full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@kentuckymbb)

This is obviously a tragic situation, and there’s really no other words needed. Clarke had his whole life ahead of him and he was just starting the next part of his basketball journey.

Now, at the incredibly young age of 19, it’s all over.

WKYT has confirmed reports that NBA draft prospect Terrence Clarke has passed away following a car accident. Prayers to his family. ???????? pic.twitter.com/veE7T7NHM2 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2021

Death is always difficult, but it’s a hell of a lot more difficult when a young man’s life is snatched away before he even hits his prime.

It’s absolutely terrible.

Rest easy, Clarke. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and all of his friends.