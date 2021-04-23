REPORT: Kevin Spacey Accused Of Groping Production Assistant In New Lawsuit

A former production assistant sued Kevin Spacey for groping him while the two were working on the Netflix show “House Of Cards.”

The alleged incident took place back in September of 2012, after Spacey burnt his hand while filming a promotional video and had to be taken to the hospital, according to a report published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter (THR). The production assistant was told to drive Spacey to the hospital and on the way, Spacey allegedly groped him.

“If your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path,” Spacey said in his 2020 Christmas video. But a path for Spacey’s Hollywood return doesn’t appear to be in the cards https://t.co/dayrlYZZde — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 22, 2021

The allegation is part of a lawsuit brought against Spacey by Media Rights Capital, his former employer, THR reported. The company sued Spacey for millions of dollars in damages due to sexual assault claims made against the actor. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies In The Middle Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit)

Spacey then reportedly countersued Media Rights Capital, claiming the company owed him money. The actor said the #MeToo allegations that had been brought against him had been “exaggerated” in the media, THR reported.

Spacey has also been under investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service in the U.K., according to the outlet. Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command reviewed six allegations of sexual assault involving Spacey and presented its findings to the Crown Prosecution Service. The organization is deciding whether to bring charges against Spacey.

An unidentified man also sued Spacey in 2020. The man, listed as C.D. in the lawsuit, accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14 years old, THR reported.

Spacey has been embroiled in sexual assault lawsuits since 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations.