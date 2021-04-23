Leo Terrell Unloads On Democratic Leaders Who ‘Live Like Kings’ While Their Voters ‘Live Like Peasants’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Friday that systemic racism does not exist in major cities where Democratic leaders “live like kings” and their voters “live like peasants.”

“When the people writing the show are black people, brown people, chief of police, they only play the white officer card against a black victim,” Terrell said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“They play the race game and guess what? The Democrats drink that Kool-aid. There is a disconnect, Sean, between the democratic hierarchy that live like kings and they brainwash the Democratic voters who live like peasants.” (RELATED: ‘They Have Turned Racism Upside Down’: Leo Terrell Blasts ‘Reparations’ In COVID-19 Relief)

Terrell, a lifelong Democratic who switched parties to vote for former President Donald Trump, claimed that crime directed by black people against other black people is underreported because “it’s very simple; it’s all about power.”

He alleged that the violence “has been going on in Democratic cities for years! Listen, they talk about racism. I’m a civil rights attorney. I know what systemic racism is. It does not exist in Chicago, in L.A., in Baltimore.”

“Basically, the extreme left has declared war on white Americans and white police officers. And the Democratic leadership will not say a word because there is bad with the extreme left. That’s what’s going on in America. It happens not every two years or four years, but it’s going on 24/7.”

Terrell blasted NBS star LeBron James on Thursday for the athlete’s now-deleted tweet attacking police officer Nicholas Reardon, who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Terrell told host Sean Hannity that James “owes this officer an apology,” who is a “hero” after he saved another black girl’s life. Terrell also suggested that left-wing politicians always attempt to link racism with any altercation between a white police office and a black assailant.