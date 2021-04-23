‘Are You Gonna Try And Stab Somebody?’: Police Officer Has A Savage Response To Heckler Asking If He’ll ‘Kill Me Like Ma’Khia Bryant’

A Metropolitan police officer had a savage response to a heckler Friday asking if the officer would kill him “like Ma’Khia Bryant.”

The heckler is heard asking officers, “Are ya’ll gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant? F***?” The officer savagely responded, saying, “are you gonna try and stab somebody like her?” The video uploaded to Twitter has nearly 200,000 views.

BLM activist: “Are ya’ll gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant?” Cop: “Are you gonna stab somebody like her?” BOOM pic.twitter.com/MrNYwbBEHd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 23, 2021

“No, but she called ya’ll for help. F*** is you talking about? Get your goofy a**, and you just said that on camera, this s*** going viral,” the disgruntled heckler responded. (RELATED: Ma’Khia Bryant’s Intended Victim Caught On Bodycam After Near Stabbing)

Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon shot 15-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Tuesday after she repeatedly failed to adhere to police commands to “get down.” Bryant was lunging at another female with a knife moments before she was shot.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther defended Reardon’s actions telling reporters, “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

A man is heard on the officer’s bodycam, yelling at police, saying, “You didn’t have to shoot her! She’s just a kid, man!” The officer responded, saying, “She had a knife. She just went at her,” according to the AP report.

Interim police chief Michael Woods announced an independent investigation would be launched to determine what transpired.