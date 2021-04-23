NFL Announces Roger Goodell Is Vaccinated And COVID-19 Protocols Change For NFL Players Who Are ‘Fully Vaccinated’

NFL announced Roger Goodell was vaccinated and that COVID-19 protocols for the league have been altered for “fully vaccinated” players.

The league announced on Friday the NFL Commissioner will be allowed to greet prospects with hugs at the 2021 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: The NFL Regular Season Will Officially Expand To 17 Games)

After more than a year since the annual draft had to be held virtually, Goodell will greet 13 prospects who are expected to be in attendance in Cleveland next Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Associated Press later reported on a memo sent by the commissioner to the 32 teams that announced changes to the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season for NFL players who are “fully vaccinated.”

In the memo, Goodell cited the advice of “medical and scientific experts” for the agreement to modify protocols to “reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals.”

Effective immediately, individuals in the league, such as NFL players, coaches, staff and executives, no longer are “required to be tested each day” for the coronavirus and instead only have to be “tested weekly on a monitoring basis,” the outlet noted.

Those same individuals no longer must submit to lengthy “entry” testing after travel and will not have to quarantine if identified as a “high risk close contact” with an infected individual.

“The NFL and NFLPA will closely monitor the impact of these changes and will consider additional modifications to the protocols as vaccination levels in club facilities increase,” the memo added. “In the meantime, fully vaccinated individuals and other tiered staff and players must continue to wear masks and Kinexon devices while in the club facility, and adhere to the other provisions of the protocols.”