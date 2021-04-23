REPORT: The Browns Exercise Baker Mayfield’s 5th-Year Option, He’ll Make Nearly $19 Million In 2022

Baker Mayfield will be with the Cleveland Browns for at least two more seasons.

According to Jake Trotter, the Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield’s rookie deal, which will now run through 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mayfield will make $18.86 million in the fifth and final year of his deal.

Even though I dog Mayfield a decent amount, exercising his fifth-year option was an obvious and easy choice for the Browns.

He played decently well down the stretch in 2020, the Browns made the playoffs and things are trending up in Cleveland.

If it’s not broke, then don’t fix it.

The most important part here is that Mayfield’s deal will cost the team less than $20 million in 2022. That means they get two more seasons to evaluate him, but don’t have to worry about breaking the bank.

If you’re in the front office, you have to love that kind of deal.

Now, if he balls out in 2021, then he’s in for a monster payday. Let’s see if he can do it!