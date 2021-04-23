Selena Gomez Looks Unrecognizable Sporting New Blonde Look

Selena Gomez looks basically unrecognizable sporting her new look as a blonde and it’s causing quite a stir.

The 28-year-old supers star singer posted the picture on Instagram on Friday on her Rare Beauty account showing her taking a mirror selfie while rocking totally platinum blonde hair. The post was noted by Teen Vogue.

We have to admit, at first when we saw it we had to do double and triple check to see if it really was her. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

She captioned the great post simply, “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now.”

As the outlet noted, it is not the first time the “Wolves” hitmaker has been a blondie. The last time was in 2017 when she debuted her “Nirvana blonde” look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riawna Capri | Hairstylist (@riawna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901)

The new do definitely reminded us of when pop star Billie Eilish got everyone’s attention recently ditching her signature neon green and black hair for blonde.

The 19-year-old singer shocked fans in March when she revealed that she had gone blonde and had been that way for a while.

“Did you guess correctly?” Eilish captioned her post.