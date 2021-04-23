‘Murderers And Abusers Are Victims’: Socialist Candidate Blames Brazen Daylight Shooting On ‘Intergenerational Trauma’

A New York City Council candidate blamed “intergenerational trauma” after a woman shot her ex-girlfriend in broad daylight on Wednesday, according to The New York Post.

Brandon West, the candidate for New York’s District #39, wrote a lengthy Twitter thread Thursday responding to the murder of 52-year-old Nichelle Thomas. Thomas was shot point-blank by her ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Latisha Bell, according to New York Daily News.

The city council candidate wrote, “people don’t just wake up one day and choose to commit homicide.” He argued people grow up in “hostile and toxic environments, experience abuse and poverty, and receive minimal help or education from professionals and the government.”

This can lead to “undiagnosed, unsupported mental and material issues that end up perpetuating violence,” West asserted.

1/ Yesterday afternoon, a Brooklyn mom was murdered in broad daylight on 4th Ave and St. Marks, practically on my block. So, let’s talk about violent crime in District 39:https://t.co/nDPD87nOdq — Brandon West for NY City Council (@brandonwestnyc) April 22, 2021

“We can only progress if we recognize that even murderers and abusers are victims, as they’re usually suffering at the hands of complex emotional and intergenerational trauma which compels them to commit awful acts. We should uplift compassion and understanding above all else,” he claimed.

West offered his condolences to the family of Nichelle Thomas, saying her death is a “tragedy for Park Slope.” (RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty To ‘Execution-Style’ Killing Of Sergeant Who Gave 29 Years To The Force)

“Ultimately, by focusing on the health of our communities’ relationships and the wellbeing of individual human beings, I truly believe that we can change our city for the better,” he concluded.

In November 2020, candidate West was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. His platform included defunding the police, decriminalizing sex work, and reducing the number of jails, prisons, and inmates, according to The New York Post.