UFC 261 Will Be The First Major Indoor Sporting Event With 100% Capacity Since The Start Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC 261 will have a packed house this Saturday in Florida.

The highly-anticipated fighting event will be at 100% capacity when Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal step into the octagon to fight at Jacksonville Arena. According to Outkick, it’s the first major indoor sporting event in America to have 100% capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When this whole #COVID thing started, I told you we would be first — I told you we would figure out a way to get through this but to do that we had to have a place to go … #Florida was the leader in getting things open,” @danawhite said. #UFC261 @Outkick pic.twitter.com/xjUrsdGYQh — Meg Turner (@megnturner_) April 22, 2021

This is what the fans want, it’s what the fans need and I’m glad to see it. It’s been more than a year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and people are ready to get back to normal.

We spent the football season with limited and restricted attendance at games, and it’s time for us to get back to safely packing the stands.

If people want to go to a sporting event, they should have the ability to do it. Dana White led the way to bring sports back, and he’s now leading the way to pack indoor venues.

Props to Dana White and the UFC for giving fans the chance to watch the fights this weekend in a packed stadium. You just love to see it.