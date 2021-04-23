Wisconsin Coaches Paul Chryst And Greg Gard Get Contract Extensions

Wisconsin coaches Greg Gard and Paul Chryst have agreed to contract extensions.

The Badgers announced Friday afternoon that the leaders of the basketball and football programs have agreed to extensions through their 2025-26 seasons.

Financial details aren’t known at this time.

This is great news if you’re a fan of the Badgers, which I obviously am. One of the biggest things you want in the world of college sports is stability.

Coaching turnover can be high, but it’s never high with Wisconsin. We run our systems, we win games, we compete for titles and everything works out in the end.

Greg Gard, while not appreciated by all fans, is a great coach and I’m happy he’s sticking around. As long as he’s running the basketball program, I’m confident we’ll be just fine.

Paul Chryst is also doing a great job winning games and our football program has never been in better hands.

All the way around, it’s a great day to be a Wisconsin Badger! Our programs are going to continue doing great under our current leadership!