‘World Famous Stabbing Expert’: The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese Has Thoughts About OJ Simpson Comments On Ma’Khia Bryant Case

The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese reacted Friday to former NFL running back O.J. Simpson’s comments on the Ma’Khia Bryant case and NBA superstar Lebron James’ tweets about it.

Referring to Simpson as a “world famous stabbing expert,” Coglianese noted the irony that Simpson had to tell James to “wait for the facts” when James himself had previously urged others not to tweet when it was possible that they didn’t have all of the information about a situation. (RELATED: ‘He Got Her’: Ma’Khia Bryant’s Intended Victim Caught On Bodycam After Near Stabbing)

LISTEN:

“What he did was so crazy that world famous stabbing expert O.J. Simpson had to come out and explain to him that he was completely wrong,” Coglianese said.

WATCH:

“Sometimes you gotta take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on these bad incidences that are happening with police departments,” Simpson warned, adding that while fighting against systemic racism was certainly important, people should “pick their battles.”

“Some words of caution from O.J. Simpson, he’s like you just gotta be careful, you know, you can’t just act on impulse,” Coglianese continued with a laugh. “You can’t, you know, do something crazy.”

James had responded to the officer involved shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant — who was shot while charging another girl with a knife — by posting a photo of Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon with the words “You’re next” and “accountability.”

He later deleted the tweet, saying that he had only posted it because he was angry that another black life had been ended in a confrontation with police.