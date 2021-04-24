The College Football Playoff Committee Is Examining 63 Different Expansion Scenarios, Field Could Grow To 16 Teams

The College Football Playoff management committee is looking at tons of different expansion scenarios.

The CFP committee released a statement Friday announcing that a total of 63 different scenarios for expansion have been looked at.

A six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 team field have all been discussed. There’s currently no timetable for expansion.

NEWS: The College Football Playoff management committee met remotely this week. Details on the meeting » https://t.co/FOPFyJ5pKq#CFBPlayoff ???????? pic.twitter.com/HDB45YEdL6 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) April 23, 2021

This is music to my ears. Do I think we need to go to 16 teams? Absolutely not, but expansion is coming one way or another.

That much I can 100% guarantee you. There’s simply too much money on the table to not expand, and the fact that scenarios are being discussed is great news.

Now, I’ve said for a very long time that an eight team playoff is the way to roll. Have all P5 champions get auto-bids, have three at-large bids and an undefeated G5 team automatically gets a spot if they make the top-10.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football. There’s no need to complicate it, and my system would entertain the hell out of America.

No matter what, I’m excited for expansion to happen. A four team playoff was a great start, but we can definitely go further. Let’s get it done!