‘Obviously Good News’: Dan Crenshaw Gives Update After Major Eye Surgery

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw gave an update Friday following a major surgery on his one remaining eye.

Crenshaw announced in a statement that his first follow-up visit with the surgeon went very well, and that he was cleared to stand upright after being forced to lay facedown for the first two weeks post-surgery. (RELATED: ‘Effectively Blind’: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Recovering Following Eye Surgery)

“This is obviously good news, but it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet,” Crenshaw said, adding that all he could see was bright lights at this particular stage of his recovery.

“I am not sure how my vision will be in a few weeks,” he continued. “I am hopeful and confident that it will return to normal.”

Crenshaw explained that surgeons had injected a gas bubble into his eye in order to hold his retina in place — and that bubble would have to fully dissipate before his vision would begin to return to normal.

He also said that he’s continuing to recuperate in Houston since he’s not allowed to fly for at least six weeks. Flying, he explained, could cause the gas bubble in his eye to expand.

“I am focusing on my recovery so I can be back to 100% as soon as possible,” he said, adding, “If you have any good audio book recommendations, send them my way.”

Crenshaw thanked those who’ve offered their prayers and support while he’s recovering. “Thank you and God bless,” he said.