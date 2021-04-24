‘No Opportunity For Deescalation’: Former Police Officer And Detective Dissects Ohio Shooting

The officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, had “no opportunity for deescalation,” Darryl Rivers, a United States military veteran and a retired police officer and detective, told the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck. Rivers analyzed the video, gave his thoughts on the officer’s actions, and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Minneapolis Riot Reporters Break Down Chauvin’s Verdict, Scenes On The Ground

‘Money’s Missing From Your Wallet’: Chris Markowski Warns Of Inflation, Impact Of Growing US Debt

Investigative Reporter Breaks Down The ‘Lab Leak’ Theory

Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Cartels Have Operational Control’ Of The US Southern Border

‘Crumbling Under The Pressure’: Charles Payne Discusses MLB Moving All-Star Game

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.