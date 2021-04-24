‘I’m Going To Be With You For The Rest Of My Life’: Japanese Man Arrested For Dating And Defrauding 35 Women

Police arrested a 39-year-old Japanese man who allegedly dated 35 women at the same time in order to receive birthday presents throughout the year, according to the Tokyo Reporter.

“My birthday is February 22,” Takashi Miyagawa told a 47-year-old woman, Mainichi Broadcasting Network (MBS) reported, according to the Tokyo Reporter. He told a 40-year-old woman his birthday was in July and a 35-year-old woman his birthday was in April, according to MBS. (RELATED: Man Who Bragged About Storming The Capitol Turned In To Police After Trying To Court Woman On Dating App)

Police told the Tokyo Reporter that Miyagawa’s real birthday is November 13. The serial dater received about 100,000 yen (about $1,000) just from the three women, according to the Tokyo Reporter.

Miyagawa, a part-time worker, met the 35 women through a multi-level marketing scheme that sold shower-related products, the Tokyo Reporter said.

One of Miyagawa’s victims told MBS he had kissed her upon their second meeting. According to the Tokyo Reporter, the victim told MBS, “I told him, ‘I don’t want to do that unless you are someone who wants to get married and really be with me in the future.’ He responded, ‘I’m serious. I’m going to be with you for the rest of my life.’”

In February, the women formed a coalition and filed a complaint to the police about the serial dater, according to the Tokyo Reporter.