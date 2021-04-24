‘Who Thinks The Technology Exists Out There To Achieve These Goals?’ — Karl Rove Says Biden’s Green Deal Is A Pipe Dream

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove said Saturday that President Joe Biden’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions is a pipe dream without a technological base.

“Who thinks the technology exists out there to achieve these goals?” Rove asked on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” “It doesn’t.”

WATCH:

“Before we get into the politics of it though, let’s talk about the science of it,” he said. “This is an administration that keeps reminding us about science. Think about this: U.S. greenhouse gas emissions between 2005 and 2019, they’re down 12% and that means we’re leading the world.” (RELATED: Mark Steyn Ridicules ‘Totalitarian’ Green New Deal With Tucker Carlson)

Rove said while the United States continues to make progress in its greenhouse gas reductions, India, China and Russia continue to increase their emissions. But Rove said Biden’s plan over the next nine years would attempt to triple that pace — without the technology to do so.

“But in the meantime there will be a lot of costs to our lifestyle,” he said.

Host Jesse Watters mentioned that some of those costs associated with Biden’s green plan would include switching to $55,000 electric cars and reducing meat consumption by 90%: “That adds up to a burger a month.”

Rove also sized up his party’s chances of recapturing a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections as “pretty good,” explaining that “since World War II the average for an administration in the first mid-term is an average loss of 28 seats.”

“As you know we’re down by about five today. So if the Republicans were to pick up 28 seats they would be at 241 and the Democrats would be at 193. So a good Republican majority.”

Despite his optimism, Rove emphasized that “it’s a long time till the election.” (RELATED: ‘Let’s Do This’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Debate On Green New Deal)

A group of Democratic lawmakers, led by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, reintroduced the Green New Deal Tuesday.

The Green New Deal seeks a drastic reduction in carbon emissions, with a view to slowing climate change, the American Action Forum (AAF) reported in 2019. The wide-ranging legislation also includes initiatives such as socialized medicine and “guaranteed green housing” while insisting that all Americans have access to food and a “net-zero emissions transportation system.”

The cost of the project could be as high as $93 trillion, according to AAF estimates.