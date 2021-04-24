Ohio Bar Bans NBA Games On TV Until LeBron James Is Thrown Out Of The League

A bar in Ohio has had enough of the NBA and LeBron James.

According to Outkick, Linnie’s Pub in Delhi Township will no longer play NBA games on TV as long as LeBron James is part of the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA,” owner Jay Linneman explained, according to the same report.

Bar In Ohio Near Cincinnati Says ‘No’ To Televised Games With LeBron James https://t.co/mvv6sS3jtz — OutKick (@Outkick) April 24, 2021

The decision comes after LeBron James posted a tweet about the police officer in Ohio who had to shoot and kill teenager Ma’Khia Bryant during a violent altercation. Bryant was armed with a knife during the altercation.

The four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star later deleted the tweet, but you can see a screenshot of it below.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Get ready to see more and more of this, folks. People have truly had enough of the NBA and LeBron’s antics. That officer in Ohio was put in a terrible situation when he saw an armed female teenager allegedly lunging towards another woman.

In order to potentially save a life, he had to shoot the female with the knife. Instead of waiting for the facts, LeBron James decided to flame the officer on social media demanding accountability.

Now, people are fighting back and Linnie’s Pub will no longer play NBA games on TV as long as LeBron James is in the league.

Let us know what you think of the decision in the comments below.