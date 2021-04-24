Editorial

Ohio Bar Bans NBA Games On TV Until LeBron James Is Thrown Out Of The League

Oct 9, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Miami Heat in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A bar in Ohio has had enough of the NBA and LeBron James.

According to Outkick, Linnie’s Pub in Delhi Township will no longer play NBA games on TV as long as LeBron James is part of the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA,” owner Jay Linneman explained, according to the same report.

The decision comes after LeBron James posted a tweet about the police officer in Ohio who had to shoot and kill teenager Ma’Khia Bryant during a violent altercation. Bryant was armed with a knife during the altercation.

The four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star later deleted the tweet, but you can see a screenshot of it below.

Get ready to see more and more of this, folks. People have truly had enough of the NBA and LeBron’s antics. That officer in Ohio was put in a terrible situation when he saw an armed female teenager allegedly lunging towards another woman.

In order to potentially save a life, he had to shoot the female with the knife. Instead of waiting for the facts, LeBron James decided to flame the officer on social media demanding accountability.

Now, people are fighting back and Linnie’s Pub will no longer play NBA games on TV as long as LeBron James is in the league.

Let us know what you think of the decision in the comments below.