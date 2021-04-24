Editorial

Tiger Woods Posts Health Update, Appears To Be In High Spirits

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods gave fans a health update late Friday afternoon.

The legendary golfer was involved in a serious car crash in late February, and he suffered extensive damage to one of his legs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Woods posted a photo of himself with his right leg in a boot while on a golf course with his dog. He captioned the post, “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

 

It’s great to see that Woods is in such high spirits after his terrible car crash. The man suffered a broken tibia and fibula, and we all know how bad those injuries can be.

That’s the exact same kind of injury that nearly ended Alex Smith’s NFL career.

Now, Woods has a very long journey ahead of him in order to get back into a position where he can play. Golf should honestly not even be on his mind.

Deal with getting healthy first and everything else will fall into place after the fact.

Props to Woods for finding a way to stay positive during his very difficult time. Golf fans can’t wait to see him return.