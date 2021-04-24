Tiger Woods Posts Health Update, Appears To Be In High Spirits

Tiger Woods gave fans a health update late Friday afternoon.

The legendary golfer was involved in a serious car crash in late February, and he suffered extensive damage to one of his legs.

Woods posted a photo of himself with his right leg in a boot while on a golf course with his dog. He captioned the post, “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

It’s great to see that Woods is in such high spirits after his terrible car crash. The man suffered a broken tibia and fibula, and we all know how bad those injuries can be.

That’s the exact same kind of injury that nearly ended Alex Smith’s NFL career.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Now, Woods has a very long journey ahead of him in order to get back into a position where he can play. Golf should honestly not even be on his mind.

Deal with getting healthy first and everything else will fall into place after the fact.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

Props to Woods for finding a way to stay positive during his very difficult time. Golf fans can’t wait to see him return.