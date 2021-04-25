Editorial

Dana White And The UFC Deserve Credit For Proving Professional Women’s Athletics Can Generate Huge Money And Interest

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rose Namajunas (Blue Gloves) reacts after defeating Zhang Weili (Red Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dana White should pat himself on the back for proving you can get millions of people to care about women in pro sports.

Saturday night, I spent my money to buy UFC 261, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. It was an incredibly entertaining time, and it also occurred to me that White has done something nobody else has ever seemingly accomplished. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s made people care about women athletes as much as their male counterparts.

The fight card last night featured female fights in the second highest and third highest slots. Rose Namajunas defeated Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jessica Andrade.

From start to finish, both fights were electric ahead of Kamaru Usman fighting Jorge Masvidal.

Why were two of the top three fights on the card between women? Because people give a damn. Not only do they give a damn, but outside of Usman/Masvidal, Rose fighting Weili and Shevchenko fighting Andrade were hands down the most hyped fights of the night.

Has a WNBA game in the history of the league ever come close to matching the intensity of a regular season NBA game? The answer is no.

Yet, White has built a product so incredibly successful that female athletes in the UFC are just as interesting and fascinating as the men. There’s not a single other sport in the world where that’s true. For example, Shevchenko has earned north of $1.4 million since 2019. Why? People will spend their money to watch her perform.

On the other side of the coin, The women’s national soccer team and WNBA players love talking about money as if they’re owed something for simply playing. UFC fighters prove that if you’re great enough and generate interest, you’ll get paid at an insanely high level.

Look no further than Ronda Rousey for proof of that fact. A few years ago, she perfectly explained that she got paid millions because she generated massive interest. It wasn’t just a random act of kindness from White.

So, while WNBA players and soccer players preach without accomplishing much, the women in the UFC are getting paid and people are tuning in for the action. You just love to see it, and White and the organization deserve major props.