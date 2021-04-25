Editorial

Daniel Cormier And Jake Paul Exchange Words During UFC 261

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; YouTube start Jake Paul is confronted by UFC ringside announcer Daniel Cormier before Anthony Smith (Red Gloves) fights Jimmy Crute (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul exchanged words Saturday night during UFC 261.

The social media star recently called out Cormier after beating Ben Askren, and the legendary UFC fighter is clearly not a fan.

Cormier confronted Paul during the UFC event, and he was very obviously pissed off with Paul’s antics.

Jake Paul should be very careful about running his mouth about guys like Daniel Cormier. He’s one of the best fighters in the history of the planet.

Jake Paul has three boxing wins over nobody with striking skills. He squares up with Cormier, and he might find out real fast that actions have consequences.

Paul’s mouth is eventually going to write a check he can’t cash. He shouldn’t worry about the boxing ring. He should worry about running into one of these UFC guys in the streets.

Boxing matches have rules. You piss off the wrong man and he catches you at the bar, you’re going to find yourself in a world of trouble.

A fight without rules between Cormier and Paul would be over in a matter of seconds.

Somebody just shut him up! Do it for America.