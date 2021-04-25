Daniel Cormier And Jake Paul Exchange Words During UFC 261

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul exchanged words Saturday night during UFC 261.

The social media star recently called out Cormier after beating Ben Askren, and the legendary UFC fighter is clearly not a fan.

Cormier confronted Paul during the UFC event, and he was very obviously pissed off with Paul’s antics.

Jake Paul should be very careful about running his mouth about guys like Daniel Cormier. He’s one of the best fighters in the history of the planet.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul has three boxing wins over nobody with striking skills. He squares up with Cormier, and he might find out real fast that actions have consequences.

Daniel Cormier had to be separated from Jake Paul after Paul was heckling him . Daniel Cormier on commentary “Jake Paul is pointing at me. He better knock that off. I’ll slap that shit out of him. I don’t play those games.”#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zzjexgeOOL — TWSN (@TWSN___) April 25, 2021

Paul’s mouth is eventually going to write a check he can’t cash. He shouldn’t worry about the boxing ring. He should worry about running into one of these UFC guys in the streets.

Boxing matches have rules. You piss off the wrong man and he catches you at the bar, you’re going to find yourself in a world of trouble.

A fight without rules between Cormier and Paul would be over in a matter of seconds.

Daniel Cormier wanted all the smoke from Jake Paul tonight #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/eWIyckaht8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Somebody just shut him up! Do it for America.