Video Shows Michigan State Rep. Name-Dropping Gov. Whitmer During Drunk Driving Arrest

Recently released police dashboard camera footage shows a Michigan state representative touting his relationship with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a drunk driving arrest.

Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones can be heard in the video threatening to “call Gov. Whitmer right now.” He says at another point, “let me get up. I’m a state rep.”

Jones, who represents Inkster in Wayne County, was arrested on April 6 for drunk driving, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Jones repeatedly refused to provide Michigan State Police troopers his driver’s license before they tackled him to the ground. The troopers repeatedly told Jones to stop resisting, and Jones responded that “it’s not going to be good for you.”

"I'll call Gretchen. I need your IDs, badge numbers, everything," Jones said. "I work with the police. You're not f*cking with me."

“I’m gonna tell Gretchen that y’all fucking up … and I’m gonna get y’all desk duty bro,” he continued.

“I run y’all budget bro,” he also said.

Once seated in the back of the police car, Jones denied an offer of medical attention. Instead, he directed a police officer to “tell Joe who you have handcuffed, okay?”

“Wake his ass up,” he said, referring to Col. Joseph Gasper, the director of the Michigan State Police.

According to Jones’ arrest report obtained by Click On Detroit, the representative “appeared to be highly intoxicated. There was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from him and his speech was slurred as he spoke. His eyes were red bloodshot and glassy and his fine motor skills were poor.”

Police officers later retrieved a loaded Glock handgun “sitting in the cup holder in the center console of the vehicle.”

A blood test later revealed Jones’ blood alcohol level to be 0.19, more than twice Michigan’s legal limit.

Jones did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. His attorney previously told NBC News that “anything [Jones] said regarding budgets and the governor was an attempt to stop [police] from using excessive force.”