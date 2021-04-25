Group Of Men In Nebraska Fight For Right To Be Named Josh

A video went viral Saturday of a group of men named Josh who fought each other “for the right to keep” the name, Fox News reported.

The event was created by college student Josh Swain, from Tucson, Ariz., in 2020 on Facebook and started as a joke, according to Fox News. Swain contacted every person named Josh he was able to find on the social media platform and challenged them to a duel for the right to keep the name.

“4/24/2021, 12:00 PM, meet at these coordinates, (40.8223286, -96.7982002) we fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck,” Swain sent out to the challengers, Fox News reported.

The location of the event was eventually changed to Air Park in Lincoln, Neb., where the battle occurred. The hashtag #JoshFight was started on Twitter.

The first battle occurred between two Josh Swains – the creator of the event and another Josh Swain from Omaha. The grudge match was settled by a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors,” KLKN-TV reported. Josh Swain from Arizona was the victor and dubbed the “one true Josh Swain.”

Lincoln boy Josh “#LittleJosh” Vinson Jr. became an internet sensation after his thrilling win at the #JoshFight yesterday, his victory was even featured on last night’s @SportsCenter! To watch Little Josh’s SC debut, click the link below:

https://t.co/ySgC3aAnhJ — Channel 8 KLKN-TV (@Channel8ABC) April 25, 2021

Afterwards, the main battle Royale expanded to anyone with the first name Josh and became a massive pool-noodle fight, NBC 4 Washington reported.

A 4-year-old “Little Josh” was declared the champion and awarded a Burger King crown, a championship belt, and hoisted into the air by the crowd, according to KLKN-TV. The crowd chanted “Little Josh” upon his pool-noodle victory.

The tongue-in-cheek “battle” was also done for a good cause. As the popularity of the event grew, Josh Swain organized it into a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation in Lincoln, Nebraska, Fox News reported.

The skirmish became officially known as “Legal Fees to Help Josh Swains Change Their Names” and raised $8,781 for the charity.