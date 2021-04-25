Keep This Well-Stocked Survival Kit To Help With Any Emergency Situation

It’s important to have a first aid kit when you out and about, but this emergency survival and medical kit takes things to another level.

This isn’t your father’s bandage and tape first-aid kit. No, this is a 62-item kit that gives you almost anything you might need when faced with an emergency. It has what you need to take care of minor cuts and scrapes to more intense wounds and injuries.

Yes, there are plenty of bandages, gauze pads, cotton swabs, and alcohol prep pads, but this goes several steps beyond. All packed into a handy survival bag, it also contains a knife, blanket, portable wire saw, flashlight, and a whistle to help others locate you if necessary. It also contains items like tweezers, scissors, a 10-function multi-tool, tourniquet, and more.

This is a perfect kit to take with you hiking, camping, hunting or just to have in the trunk of your car in case of an emergency on the road, such as an accident. This is a bag filled with items to keep you safer no matter the situation.

And it’s easy to throw in the trunk or your backpack thanks to the compact, lightweight survival bag containing all of the items. It’s made of durable material to withstand multiple outings.

Hopefully, you will never need to use anything in the bag, but it’s great to know it’s there just to give you peace of mind. And it never hurts to have access to a flashlight or blanket when you’re out in the elements where temperatures can fluctuate. This emergency survival and medical kit normally run $49, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $43.99, a savings of 12 percent. That’s money well spent for the peace of mind it will bring. Prices subject to change.

