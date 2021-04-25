‘Men Don’t Belong In My Sport’: Female Wrestler Calls Out Biden’s Trans Athlete Agenda

College wrestler Olivia Rondeau told the Daily Caller that biological men don’t belong on female wrestling teams, noting a biological disadvantage for female athletes.

“It is also our right to feel safe competing against other biological females. It’s unfair for these young girls who have worked so hard to win these titles and college scholarships only to be overshadowed by biological males,” Rondeau said.

WATCH:

Rondeau is a wrestler at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania who was a repeat national champion in high school. Rondeau said she did so well in women’s wrestling because in high school she was forced to compete with the boy’s team.

But, Rondeau says training and wrestling against men showed her there is a difference between competing against the opposite sex. (RELATED: POLL: 42% Of Trump Supporters Support Criminalizing Medical Transitions For Transgender Minors)

“As a female athlete I want to feel safe in my locker rooms and my teams … it is time for the silent majority to stop being so silent,” Rondeau said.

The debate surrounding whether biological males should be able to compete on female sports teams has become a focal point in recent weeks, with states across the country introducing and passing legislation barring transgender athletes from female sports teams.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced earlier this month it would pull championships out of states that ban transgender athletes from competing.

